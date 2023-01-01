Menu
2023 Massimo T-Boss

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2023 Massimo T-Boss

2023 Massimo T-Boss

2023 Massimo T-Boss

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 10302789
  • Stock #: D10065
  • VIN: LL8AVTHW9P0D10065

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0 KM

Best 5 Year Warranty In The Industry


Assembled In Texas


Engine & Drivetrain:

Engine Type: Four Stroke Single Cylinder
Displacement: 493cc
Winch Option: 3000lbs
Speed Rating: 85km/h
Fuel System: Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI)
Ignition: ECU
Transmission: Automatic CVT P/R/N/L/H, Shaft Drive
Drivetrain: 2WD/ 4WD, Locking Differential
Cooling: Liquid Cooled
Horsepower: 33hp
Fuel Tank Capacity: 26L


Dimensions:

Length/ Width/ Height: 103.5" x 54" x 76"
Seat Height: 35.4"
Ground Clearance: 9.25"
Front/ Rear Tire: 25x8-12/ 25x10-12
Wheelbase: 72
Dry Weight: 1,157lbs
Towing Capacity: 1,200lbs


Suspension:

Front Suspension: Double A-Arm with Adjustable Pre-Load
Rear Suspension: Double A-Arm with Adjustable Pre-Load


Brake:

Front/ Rear Brake: Hydraulic Disc Brakes with Drilled and Slotted Vented Rotors and Sigle Piston Calipers


Extra Features:

Half Doors
LED Touch Screen
Front and Back Camera
Fender Flares
Front and Rear A-Arm Guards
LED Lights and more!


Plus Freight, Setup, and PDI

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
