2023 Massimo T-Boss
Assembled In Texas
Engine & Drivetrain:
Engine Type: Four Stroke Single Cylinder
Displacement: 493cc
Winch Option: 3000lbs
Speed Rating: 85km/h
Fuel System: Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI)
Ignition: ECU
Transmission: Automatic CVT P/R/N/L/H, Shaft Drive
Drivetrain: 2WD/ 4WD, Locking Differential
Cooling: Liquid Cooled
Horsepower: 33hp
Fuel Tank Capacity: 26L
Dimensions:
Length/ Width/ Height: 103.5" x 54" x 76"
Seat Height: 35.4"
Ground Clearance: 9.25"
Front/ Rear Tire: 25x8-12/ 25x10-12
Wheelbase: 72
Dry Weight: 1,157lbs
Towing Capacity: 1,200lbs
Suspension:
Front Suspension: Double A-Arm with Adjustable Pre-Load
Rear Suspension: Double A-Arm with Adjustable Pre-Load
Brake:
Front/ Rear Brake: Hydraulic Disc Brakes with Drilled and Slotted Vented Rotors and Sigle Piston Calipers
Extra Features:
Half Doors
LED Touch Screen
Front and Back Camera
Fender Flares
Front and Rear A-Arm Guards
LED Lights and more!
