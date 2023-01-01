$25,499+ tax & licensing
2023 Massimo T-Boss 1100D
- KUBOTA DIESEL ENGINE - 4x4 - 25HP
Vehicle Description
Assembled In Texas
Engine & Drivetrain:
Engine Type: Kubota Diesel D1105-E3B, 3 Cylinder
Displacement: 1123cc
Winch Option: 4500lbs
Speed Rating: 50km/h
Fuel System: Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI)
Ignition: ECU
Transmission: Automatic CTV P/R/N/L/H, Shaft Drive
Drivetrain: 2WD/ 4WD, Locking Differential
Cooling: Liquid Cooled
Horsepower: 24.8hp
Fuel Tank Capacity: 35L
Dimensions:
Length/ Width/ Height: 118.8" x 59.8" x 79.5"
Seat Height: 36.5"
Ground Clearance: 9.45"
Front/ Rear Tire: 26x9-14/ 26x11-14
Wheelbase: 76
Dry Weight: 1,543lbs
Towing Capacity: 1,800lbs
Suspension:
Front Suspension: Independent Double A-Arm
Rear Suspension: Independent Double A-Arm
Brake:
Front/ Rear Brake: Hydraulic Disc Brakes
Extra Features:
Electronic Power Steering
Headlamps
Differential Lock Indicator
Half Doors
LED Touch Screen
Front and Back Camera
Digital Display Instrumentation
Electronic Dump Bed and more!
Plus Freight, Setup, and PDI
