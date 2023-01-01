Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Massimo T-Boss 1100D

0 KM

Details Description

$25,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,499

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2023 Massimo T-Boss 1100D

2023 Massimo T-Boss 1100D

- KUBOTA DIESEL ENGINE - 4x4 - 25HP

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Massimo T-Boss 1100D

- KUBOTA DIESEL ENGINE - 4x4 - 25HP

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 10268514
  2. 10268514
  3. 10268514
  4. 10268514
  5. 10268514
  6. 10268514
  7. 10268514
  8. 10268514
  9. 10268514
  10. 10268514
  11. 10268514
  12. 10268514
  13. 10268514
Contact Seller

$25,499

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 10268514
  • Stock #: D10002
  • VIN: LL8RH2EV7P0D10002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CAMO
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # D10002
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Best 5 Year Warranty In The Industry


Assembled In Texas


Engine & Drivetrain:

Engine Type: Kubota Diesel D1105-E3B, 3 Cylinder
Displacement: 1123cc
Winch Option: 4500lbs
Speed Rating: 50km/h
Fuel System: Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI)
Ignition: ECU
Transmission: Automatic CTV P/R/N/L/H, Shaft Drive
Drivetrain: 2WD/ 4WD, Locking Differential
Cooling: Liquid Cooled
Horsepower: 24.8hp
Fuel Tank Capacity: 35L


Dimensions:

Length/ Width/ Height: 118.8" x 59.8" x 79.5"
Seat Height: 36.5"
Ground Clearance: 9.45"
Front/ Rear Tire: 26x9-14/ 26x11-14
Wheelbase: 76
Dry Weight: 1,543lbs
Towing Capacity: 1,800lbs


Suspension:

Front Suspension: Independent Double A-Arm
Rear Suspension: Independent Double A-Arm


Brake:

Front/ Rear Brake: Hydraulic Disc Brakes


Extra Features:

Electronic Power Steering
Headlamps
Differential Lock Indicator
Half Doors
LED Touch Screen
Front and Back Camera
Digital Display Instrumentation
Electronic Dump Bed and more!


Plus Freight, Setup, and PDI




Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

2019 Infiniti QX60 P...
 127,974 KM
$31,958 + tax & lic
2023 Massimo MSA 550...
 0 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2023 Massimo MSA 550...
 0 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory