2023 Nissan Altima
S - AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - SAFETY SHIELD 360
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$29,809
+ taxes & licensing
Used
41,952KM
VIN 1N4BL4BW0PN400393
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 400393
- Mileage 41,952 KM
Vehicle Description
Under Nissan's 5-Year / 100,000km Powertrain Warranty Coverage!
Elevate your daily drive with this accident-free 2023 Nissan Altima S, available now at Saskatoon Auto Connection. With all-wheel drive and exceptional fuel economy, this sedan is as confident in winter as it is efficient at the pump. Its equipped with Nissans advanced Safety Shield 360, offering peace of mind with features like blind spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, forward collision warning, rear automatic braking, and more. Inside, you'll find heated seats and remote start for added comfort during those chilly Saskatchewan mornings. Stay connected on the go with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, keeping your apps, music, and navigation right at your fingertips. Parking is a breeze thanks to the rearview camera and rear sonar system for added awareness. With its sleek styling, smart safety tech, and practical features, the Altima S is a perfect fit for drivers who want it all. Come see it today at Saskatoon Auto Connection this one wont last long!
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- 7.9L/100km Combined Fuel Economy!
- Heated Front Seats
- Remote Start
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
- Rear Sonar System
- Rearview Camera
- Blind Spot Warning
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Intelligent Forward Collision Warning
- Intelligent Emergency Braking w/ Pedestrian Detection
- Rear Automatic Braking
- Intelligent Ride & Trace Control
- Intelligent Driver Alertness
- 8-Inch Touchscreen Display
- 7-Inch Advanced Drive-Assist Display
- Auto LED Headlights w/ LED Daytime Running Lights
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Bluetooth Hands-Free Connectivity
- 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Gun Metallic
Interior Colour: Charcoal Cloth
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://www.nissan.ca/content/dam/Nissan/Canada/vehicle-brochures/2023/2023-nissan-altima-en.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
2023 Nissan Altima