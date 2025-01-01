$31,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Murano
SV
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
53,468KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AZ2BS7PC125845
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,468 KM
Vehicle Description
Moonroof, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Adaptive Cruise, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, LED Lights
We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert and overall Saskatchewan area.
Greatness is more than looks, and this Murano has it in fair measure. This 2023 Nissan Murano is for sale today.
This 2023 Nissan Murano offers confident power, efficient usage of fuel and space, and an exciting exterior sure to turn heads. This uber popular crossover does more than settle for good enough. This Murano offers an airy interior that was designed to make every seating position one to enjoy. For a crossover that is more than just good looks and decent power, check out this well designed 2023 Murano. This SUV has 53,468 kms. It's black in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Murano's trim level is SV. On top of amazing features like a dual panel panoramic moonroof, motion activated power liftgate, remote start with intelligent climate control, a heated steering wheel, and navigation, this SV trim also adds intelligent cruise with distance pacing, intelligent Around View camera, and traffic sign recognition for even more confidence. You deserve a better crossover, and this Murano delivers with the NissanConnect touchscreen infotainment system featuring Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and a ton more connectivity features. Forward collision warning, emergency braking with pedestrian detection, high beam assist, blind spot detection, and rear parking sensors help inspire confidence on the drive. Heated seats, intelligent key, and multiple displays create an amazing space in your cabin.
More about the Dealership:
Looking for a used car dealership in Saskatchewan you can truly count on? With over 50 years in the auto industry, we've earned a solid reputation built on trust, quality service, and lasting customer relationships.
Our team is here to guide you through every step of your car-buying journey - from car-buying expert advice to flexible financing through our Credit Repair program. With over 100 well-priced used vehicles in stock, we make it easy for you to drive home happy. We offer Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan.
As the trusted used car dealership in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert; we are committed to an excellent customer experience.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
