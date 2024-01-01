$47,780+ tax & licensing
2023 RAM 1500
Big Horn
2023 RAM 1500
Big Horn
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$47,780
+ taxes & licensing
Used
4,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFFT1PN691580
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 4,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now! Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Lithium Ion Traction Battery
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Monotone Paint
Rear wheelhouse liners
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BILLET SILVER METALLIC CLEARCOAT
WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM CHROME CLAD
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75)
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Steering Gear Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate Fuel Tank Skid Plate Tow Hooks
Requires Subscription
TIRES: 275/55R20 ALL SEASON LRR
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27Z BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT eTorque Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP75) Big Horn Badge
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT ETORQUE -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Passive Tuned Mass Damper Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips HEMI Badge 23 Gallon Fuel Tank 18" Aluminum Spare Wheel
BIG HORN LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto Bluetooth Handsfree Phone & Audio USB Host Flip Rear Window Defroster Integrated Center Stack Radio Rear View Auto Dim Mirror For More Info Call 800-643-2112 Rear Power Sliding Window ...
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK DELUXE CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 8-Way Driver Seat Center Console Parts Module Bucket Seats Manual Adjust 4-Way Front Passenger Seat Full Length Floor Console Rear Center Armrest Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
2023 RAM 1500