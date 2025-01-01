$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 RAM 1500
Longhorn
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
Used
35,400KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFKT9PN653469
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black/New Saddle
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 35,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now! Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Lithium Ion Traction Battery
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Monotone Paint
Running Boards/Side Steps
TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL SEASON
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Led Headlights
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: LED Dome/Reading Lamp Dome Dual LED Reading Lamp
33 GALLON FUEL TANK
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75)
BODY COLOR BUMPER GROUP -inc: body color rear bumper w/step pads body color front bumper
WHEELS: 22" X 9" POLISH/PAINTED W/INSERTS -inc: Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All Season
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27K LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT eTorque Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP75)
Requires Subscription
BLACK/NEW SADDLE LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
Front collision mitigation
MULTI-FUNCTION TAILGATE -inc: Tailgate Ajar Warning Lamp
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT ETORQUE -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Passive Tuned Mass Damper GVWR: 7 100 lbs Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips HEMI Badge 18" Aluminum Spare Wheel
LONGHORN LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Surround View Camera System Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Parallel & Perp Park Assist w/Stop LED CHMSL Lamp ParkSense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop Wireless Charging ...
2023 RAM 1500