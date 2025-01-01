Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

17,089 KM

Details Features

$43,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

Watch This Vehicle
12116229

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

Location

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

  1. 1737566620
  2. 1737566620
  3. 1737566620
  4. 1737566621
  5. 1737566621
  6. 1737566621
  7. 1737566621
  8. 1737566621
  9. 1737566620
  10. 1737566621
  11. 1737566621
  12. 1737566621
  13. 1737566621
  14. 1737566621
  15. 1737566621
  16. 1737566621
  17. 1737566620
  18. 1737566620
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
17,089KM
VIN 3C6RR7KG3PG577456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 17,089 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nova Auto Centre

Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred 107,215 KM $21,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Ford Explorer XLT 112,971 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Odyssey EX for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 Honda Odyssey EX 108,306 KM $31,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Nova Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-6682

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

Contact Seller
2023 RAM 1500 Classic