2023 RAM 2500
LONGHORN
2023 RAM 2500
LONGHORN
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
10KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Cattle Tan/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 10 KM
Vehicle Description
Longhorn 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Clearance Lamps
Lower Two-Tone Paint
Running Boards/Side Steps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
PEARL WHITE
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
CATTLE TAN/BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER BUCKET SEATS
Tires: LT275/70R18E OWL On/Off Road
CTR STOP LAMP W/CARGO VIEW CAMERA
RV MATCH WALNUT BROWN METALLIC CC
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730 Amp Maintenance Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Diesel Exhaust Brake Supplemental Heater Front Bumper Sight Shields Cap...
MOPAR FRONT & REAR RUBBER FLOOR MATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HK LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (68RFE)
RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks Truck Bed Cargo Divider
WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" DIAMOND CUT FACE ALUMINUM (STD)
LONGHORN LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com For More Info Call 800-643-2112 LED Bed Lighting Power Deployable Running Boards 12" Touchscreen Display Selectable Tire Fill Alert T...
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (68RFE) -inc: Leather Wrapped Shift Control (STD)
OFF ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield Firestone Brand Tires Front Performance Tuned Shock Absorbers Hill Descent Control Rear Performance Tuned Shock Absorbers
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
2023 RAM 2500