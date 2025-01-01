Menu
Promaster 2500

2023 RAM Cargo Van

59,035 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2023 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster

12716031

2023 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
59,035KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6LRVDGXPE534249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 59,035 KM

Vehicle Description

Promaster 2500

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Bright grille

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BRIGHT WHITE
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
100-amp battery
BRIGHT INSTRUMENT PANEL BEZELS
MOPAR CARGO AREA FLOOR MAT
WHEELS: 16" X 6" STEEL (STD)
Cargo Partition w/o Window
TIRES: LT225/75R16E BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
BLACK VINYL FRONT BUCKET SEATS
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22A -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
PASSENGER BUCKET SEAT -inc: 4-Way Manual Adjust Front Passenger Seat
BLACK 96" MANUAL FOLD POWER HEATED MIRRORS -inc: Heated Exterior Mirrors Power Adjust Mirrors Power Convex Aux Exterior Mirrors 96" Wide Exterior Mirrors
FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE -inc: Underslung Tire Carrier

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

2023 RAM Cargo Van