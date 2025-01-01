2023 RAM Cargo Van

$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Used
59,035KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6LRVDGXPE534249
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 59,035 KM
Vehicle Description
Promaster 2500
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Bright grille
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BRIGHT WHITE
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
100-amp battery
BRIGHT INSTRUMENT PANEL BEZELS
MOPAR CARGO AREA FLOOR MAT
WHEELS: 16" X 6" STEEL (STD)
Cargo Partition w/o Window
TIRES: LT225/75R16E BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
BLACK VINYL FRONT BUCKET SEATS
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22A -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
PASSENGER BUCKET SEAT -inc: 4-Way Manual Adjust Front Passenger Seat
BLACK 96" MANUAL FOLD POWER HEATED MIRRORS -inc: Heated Exterior Mirrors Power Adjust Mirrors Power Convex Aux Exterior Mirrors 96" Wide Exterior Mirrors
FULL-SIZE SPARE TIRE -inc: Underslung Tire Carrier
