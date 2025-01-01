$15,500+ taxes & licensing
2023 Sea-Doo SPARK
2-UP TRIXX 900
Location
Nova Auto Centre
635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2
306-373-6682
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$15,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN 5KTWS1315PF004612
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue & Black
- Mileage 0
