2023 Subaru Forester
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
132,221KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2SKECC0PH447981
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 132,221 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, Tow Package, Rear Camera, SiriusXM
We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert and overall Saskatchewan area.
Giving you total driving confidence with its fun-to-drive nature, responsive handling, and outstanding ride comfort this amazing Subaru Forest is ready to anything you put in front of it. This 2023 Subaru Forester is for sale today.
The Subaru Forester brings more convenience and versatility to your daily life with durable and quality materials, a driver focused cockpit and incredible off-road capability. With a well-engineered suspension that securely hugs the road and an impressive suite of driver assistance packages, the safety of you and your family is second to none.This SUV has 132,221 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Forester's trim level is Base. This incredibly capable crossover wows with a list of amazing standard features such as heated front seats, adaptive cruise control, towing equipment with trailer sway control, roof rack rails, LED headlights with automatic high beams, 60-40 folding split-bench rear seats for extra cargo versatility. Stay connected on the road via a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, integrated steering wheel audio controls, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Safety features include Subaru EyeSight with Pre-Collision Braking, Lane Keep Assist and Lane Departure Warning, forward collision alert, driver monitoring alert, and a back-up camera with a washer.
More about the Dealership:
Looking for a used car dealership in Saskatchewan you can truly count on? With over 50 years in the auto industry, we've earned a solid reputation built on trust, quality service, and lasting customer relationships.
Our team is here to guide you through every step of your car-buying journey - from car-buying expert advice to flexible financing through our Credit Repair program. With over 100 well-priced used vehicles in stock, we make it easy for you to drive home happy. We offer Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan.
As the trusted used car dealership in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert; we are committed to an excellent customer experience.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
