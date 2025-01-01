$24,995+ tax & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Malibu
4dr Sdn LS
2024 Chevrolet Malibu
4dr Sdn LS
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
53,367KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1ZB5ST1RF162129
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,367 KM
Vehicle Description
Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking!
Dressed to impress, this Chevrolet Malibu is the epitome of a refined sedan. This 2024 Chevrolet Malibu is for sale today.
This 2024 Chevy Malibu is a great example of successful marriage of form and function. With outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious and comfortable cabin, this Malibu features a robust body structure that contributes to its nimble handling and excellent ride. An efficient powertrain and a quiet ride make this spacious, well-appointed Chevy Malibu a strong choice in the competitive midsize segment.This sedan has 53,367 kms. It's black in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 163HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Malibu's trim level is LS. This Malibu has all the essential modern features such as an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, Teen Driver technology, Chevrolet Connected Access and 4G WiFi capability. You will also get remote keyless entry with push button start, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise controls, a rear-view camera, 6-speaker system audio system and stylish aluminum wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, High Beam Assist, 4g Wi-fi.
We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 50 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
