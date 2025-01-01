$34,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Bronco Sport
Big Bend 4x4
2024 Ford Bronco Sport
Big Bend 4x4
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-955-2111
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Atlas Blue Metallic (B3)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PP3329
- Mileage 17,585 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend for Sale in Saskatoon, SK Platinum Auto Sport
**High-Performance Off-Road Stability Suspension
**G.O.A.T. Modes: Goes Over Any Terrain
**PREMIUM LEATHER
**Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto" Compatibility
VIN: 3FMCR9B64RRF47807
Mileage: 17,585 KM
Color: Atlas Blue Metallic with Black Leather Interior
Condition: Mint Condition One Owner, No Accidents
Vehicle Overview
Adventure-ready and city-smart, this 2024 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend 4x4 is built to handle everything from downtown Saskatoon drives to rugged Saskatchewan backroads. With its bold Atlas Blue Metallic exterior, premium black leather interior, advanced off-road technology, and versatile interior design, this SUV is the perfect choice for drivers who want capability, comfort, and style in one package.
Now available at Platinum Auto Sport, this Bronco Sport Big Bend is in mint condition with low kilometres and has no accident history.
Key Features of the 2024 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend
Performance & Capability
1.5L EcoBoost Turbocharged 3-Cylinder Engine
181 Horsepower & 190 lb-ft of Torque
8-Speed Automatic Transmission
Standard 4x4 with Terrain Management System (G.O.A.T. Modes: Goes Over Any Terrain)
Off-Road Suspension with H.O.S.S. (High-Performance Off-Road Stability Suspension) System
Hill Descent Control & Trailer Sway Control
Exterior Features
Atlas Blue Metallic Paint with Rugged Styling
17-inch Carbonized Grey Aluminum Wheels
LED Headlamps with Signature Lighting
Roof Rack Side Rails for Gear and Adventure Equipment
Safari-Style Roof for Extra Cargo Space
Rear Liftgate with Flip-Up Rear Glass
Interior & Comfort
Premium Black Leather Upholstery
8-Way Power Adjustable Driver's Seat
Heated Front Seats
Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Climate Control
Ample Cargo Space with Flip-Up Rear Window
Rubberized Cargo Floor for Easy Cleaning
Technology & Infotainment
SYNC® 3 Infotainment System with 8-inch Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto" Compatibility
FordPass Connect" with Wi-Fi Hotspot
USB Charging Ports & Wireless Phone Charging Pad
6-Speaker Premium Audio System
Remote Keyless Entry & Push Button Start
Safety & Driver Assistance
Ford Co-Pilot361" Safety Suite
Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®) with Cross-Traffic Alert
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking
Lane-Keeping System & Lane Departure Warning
Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go
Rear View Camera with Rear Parking Sensors
Why Buy From Platinum Auto Sport?
At Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, SK, we specialize in helping drivers across Saskatchewan get behind the wheel of the vehicle they want regardless of credit history. Whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit, our in-house financing team works with you directly to create a plan that fits your budget.
We are proud to be one of Saskatoon's most trusted dealerships, offering:
In-house financing for all types of credit
Quick and easy credit approvals
A wide selection of quality used and nearly-new vehicles
Book a Test Drive Today
This 2024 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend 4x4 is ready for your next adventure. With low kilometres, rugged capability, and premium features, it won't last long on our lot.
Contact Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon today to schedule your test drive or get pre-approved with our flexible in-house financing options. Drive away with confidence no matter your credit situation!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Powertrain
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum AutoSport
Email Platinum AutoSport
Platinum AutoSport
Call Dealer
306-955-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
306-955-2111