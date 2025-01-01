Menu
VIN: 3FMCR9B64RRF47807
Mileage: 17,585 KM
Color: Atlas Blue Metallic with Black Leather Interior
Condition: Mint Condition One Owner, No Accidents
$34,995 + taxes & licensing

Vehicle Description

2024 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend for Sale in Saskatoon, SK Platinum Auto Sport
**High-Performance Off-Road Stability Suspension
**G.O.A.T. Modes: Goes Over Any Terrain
**PREMIUM LEATHER
**Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto" Compatibility
VIN: 3FMCR9B64RRF47807
Mileage: 17,585 KM
Color: Atlas Blue Metallic with Black Leather Interior
Condition: Mint Condition One Owner, No Accidents

Vehicle Overview

Adventure-ready and city-smart, this 2024 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend 4x4 is built to handle everything from downtown Saskatoon drives to rugged Saskatchewan backroads. With its bold Atlas Blue Metallic exterior, premium black leather interior, advanced off-road technology, and versatile interior design, this SUV is the perfect choice for drivers who want capability, comfort, and style in one package.

Now available at Platinum Auto Sport, this Bronco Sport Big Bend is in mint condition with low kilometres and has no accident history.

Key Features of the 2024 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend

Performance & Capability

1.5L EcoBoost Turbocharged 3-Cylinder Engine

181 Horsepower & 190 lb-ft of Torque

8-Speed Automatic Transmission

Standard 4x4 with Terrain Management System (G.O.A.T. Modes: Goes Over Any Terrain)

Off-Road Suspension with H.O.S.S. (High-Performance Off-Road Stability Suspension) System

Hill Descent Control & Trailer Sway Control

Exterior Features

Atlas Blue Metallic Paint with Rugged Styling

17-inch Carbonized Grey Aluminum Wheels

LED Headlamps with Signature Lighting

Roof Rack Side Rails for Gear and Adventure Equipment

Safari-Style Roof for Extra Cargo Space

Rear Liftgate with Flip-Up Rear Glass

Interior & Comfort

Premium Black Leather Upholstery

8-Way Power Adjustable Driver's Seat

Heated Front Seats

Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Climate Control

Ample Cargo Space with Flip-Up Rear Window

Rubberized Cargo Floor for Easy Cleaning

Technology & Infotainment

SYNC® 3 Infotainment System with 8-inch Touchscreen

Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto" Compatibility

FordPass Connect" with Wi-Fi Hotspot

USB Charging Ports & Wireless Phone Charging Pad

6-Speaker Premium Audio System

Remote Keyless Entry & Push Button Start

Safety & Driver Assistance

Ford Co-Pilot361" Safety Suite

Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®) with Cross-Traffic Alert

Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking

Lane-Keeping System & Lane Departure Warning

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go

Rear View Camera with Rear Parking Sensors

Why Buy From Platinum Auto Sport?

At Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, SK, we specialize in helping drivers across Saskatchewan get behind the wheel of the vehicle they want regardless of credit history. Whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit, our in-house financing team works with you directly to create a plan that fits your budget.

We are proud to be one of Saskatoon's most trusted dealerships, offering:

In-house financing for all types of credit

Quick and easy credit approvals

A wide selection of quality used and nearly-new vehicles

Book a Test Drive Today

This 2024 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend 4x4 is ready for your next adventure. With low kilometres, rugged capability, and premium features, it won't last long on our lot.

Contact Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon today to schedule your test drive or get pre-approved with our flexible in-house financing options. Drive away with confidence no matter your credit situation!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Driver's side power seat

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Exterior

tinted windows
Spare Tire
LED Headlamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package

Additional Features

Navigation System (GPS)
Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Automatic Transmission - 8 speed
Head Side Airbags
Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)
Fabric/Cloth Seats

