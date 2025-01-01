2024 Hummer 2022 Hummer EV 3X

Menu
<p>The 2024 Hummer EV 3X is an all-electric SUV that combines cutting-edge technology with rugged off-road performance. The 3X trim includes advanced features like four-wheel steering, adaptive air suspension, and the ability to tackle tough terrains with ease. Inside, it offers a luxurious cabin with premium materials and high-tech infotainment, making it a powerhouse both on and off the road.</p>

2024 Hummer EV 3X

8,800 KM

Details

$141,999

+ tax & licensing
2024 Hummer EV 3X

3X

12461062

2024 Hummer EV 3X

3X

Location

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$141,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
8,800KM
VIN 1GKB0RDC4RU102901

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Moonshot Green Matte
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 8,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Electric Motor

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

T-top
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
All Wheel Steering
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

$141,999

+ taxes & licensing

2024 Hummer EV 3X