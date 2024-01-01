Menu
This 2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz checks all the boxes required for a practical and versatile truck. This 2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz is for sale today. 

The Hyundai Santa Cruz shines as an urban pickup with snazzy looks, easy driving and parking, and a bed sized to handle small jobs and big outdoor adventures. With impressive handling and efficiency, this truck rewards you with the benefits of a traditional pickup truck, but without the drawbacks. Great tech and safety features also ensure that the Santa Fe is a pleasant companion for all your tasks.This low mileage Regular Cab 4X4 pickup has just 5,244 kms. Its white in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 281HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. 

Our Santa Cruzs trim level is Preferred. This Santa Cruz Preferred combines truck utility with style, offering heated front bucket seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, towing equipment with trailer sway control and a wiring harness, proximity keyless entry with push button start, dual-zone climate control, and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Safety equipment include blind spot detection, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward and rear collision mitigation, and driver monitoring alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Navigation, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection.

2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz

5,244 KM

$43,495

+ tax & licensing
2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz

Preferred - Heated Seats

2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz

Preferred - Heated Seats

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$43,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
5,244KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NTJCDDF3RH121415

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P39916C
  • Mileage 5,244 KM

Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel!

We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon and surrounding area.

This 2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz checks all the boxes required for a practical and versatile truck. This 2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz is for sale today.

The Hyundai Santa Cruz shines as an urban pickup with snazzy looks, easy driving and parking, and a bed sized to handle small jobs and big outdoor adventures. With impressive handling and efficiency, this truck rewards you with the benefits of a traditional pickup truck, but without the drawbacks. Great tech and safety features also ensure that the Santa Fe is a pleasant companion for all your tasks.This low mileage Regular Cab 4X4 pickup has just 5,244 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 281HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Santa Cruz's trim level is Preferred. This Santa Cruz Preferred combines truck utility with style, offering heated front bucket seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, towing equipment with trailer sway control and a wiring harness, proximity keyless entry with push button start, dual-zone climate control, and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Safety equipment include blind spot detection, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward and rear collision mitigation, and driver monitoring alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Navigation, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection.



We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your motoring needs.



With our Credit Repair program, and over 250 well-priced vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy, and that's a promise. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you.
Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

AWD
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

$43,495

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz