$34,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Kia Seltos
EX - Sunroof - Heated Seats
2024 Kia Seltos
EX - Sunroof - Heated Seats
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-491-7275
$34,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
29,109KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDERCAA4R7542565
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # XP338C
- Mileage 29,109 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
This stylish 2024 Kia Seltos promises amazing interior room with a balanced ride and pleasant handling. This 2024 Kia Seltos is for sale today.
This 2024 Seltos earns its place in the Kia lineup, thanks to its alluring styling, spacious cabin and fun-to-drive edge. New updates for this model year ensure that this fabulous subcompact crossover is up to the task for all your urban activities and even long haul adventures. This Kia Seltos is built to do everything you do.This SUV has 29,109 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 146HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Seltos's trim level is EX. This Seltos EX steps things up with a glass sunroof, LED headlights, a heated steering wheel, and Sofino leather upholstery. Additional features include proximity keyless entry with push button start, remote start, climate control, heated front seats, cruise control, alloy wheels, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include blind spot detection, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist.
We know that you have high expectations, and as car dealers, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!
As your one stop shop for quality pre owned vehicles and hassle free auto financing in Saskatoon, we provide the following offers & incentives for our valued clients in Saskatchewan, Alberta & Manitoba. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
Call Dealer
306-491-XXXX(click to show)
