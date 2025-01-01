$32,784+ tax & licensing
2024 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GT - AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - SK VEHICLE
2024 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GT - AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - SK VEHICLE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$32,784
+ taxes & licensing
Used
69,354KM
VIN JM1BPBMM3R1652518
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 652518
- Mileage 69,354 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free - SK Vehicle - Excellent Fuel Economy!
Turn heads with this 2024 Mazda3 Sport GT, now available at Saskatoon Auto Connection. This sporty, all-wheel drive hatchback is accident-free, fuel-efficient, and locally owned right here in Saskatchewan. Its eye-catching Polymetal Grey Metallic exteriora striking greyish-blue shadeis complemented by a gloss black front grille and bold red leather seats for a refined, performance-inspired look. Inside, you'll find a host of modern features, including a windshield-projected heads-up display, wireless phone charging, and adaptive radar cruise control. Stay connected and in control with built-in navigation, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and a sharp 10.25-inch touchscreen display. Enjoy premium sound from the 12-speaker Bose audio system, plus a power glass sunroof for an open, airy cabin experience. Safety comes standard with features like pedestrian detection, lane-keep assist, forward and rear smart city brake support, and a full 360-degree view camera. With its blend of performance, comfort, and cutting-edge tech, this Mazda3 is the perfect mix of practicality and excitement. Dont miss your chance to own this standout hatchback that delivers on every level.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- 8.1L/100km Combined Fuel Economy!
- Heated Leather Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Windshield-Projected Active Driving Display (ADD)
- Wireless Phone Charging
- Radar Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Integration
- Navigation System
- Power Glass Moonroof
- Front & Rear Parking Sensors
- 360-Degree View Monitor
- Lane-Keep Assist & Departure Warning
- Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
- Distance, Speed & Driver Alert
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Traffic Sign Recognition System
- Pedestrian Detection & Forward Obstruction Warning
- Smart Brake Support Front, Rear & Rear Crossing
- High Beam Control System
- 10.25-Inch Touchscreen Display w/ Mazda Connect
- 12-Speaker Premium Bose Sound System
- Automatic Headlight Levelling & Adaptive Front-Lighting System (AFS)
- Advanced Keyless Entry
- Dual-Zone Climate
- Driver's Seat Memory Settings
- De-Icing & Rain-Sensing Front Wipers
- Gloss Black Front Grille
- 18-Inch Black Finish Alloy Wheels
- 2.5L Skyactiv-G 4-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Polymetal Grey Metallic
Interior Colour: Red Leather
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://www.mazda.ca/globalassets/mazda-canada/en/pdf/brochures/vehicles/MAZDA3-SPORT/2024-mazda-mazda3-sport-specs-en.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
