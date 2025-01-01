Menu
865 KM Exterior: Red Diamond | Interior: Premium Black Leather with Diamond-Stitch Seats **NO ACCIDENTS **AWD **LEATHER **MOON ROOF **HEATED SEATS **MULTIPLE DRIVE MODS Drive with confidence in this fully loaded 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL S-AWC now available at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. With its eye-catching Red Diamond exterior and premium black leather interior with diamond-stitch seats, this luxury SUV has no accident history, is in mint condition, and comes packed with advanced safety and performance features. Key Features of the 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL S-AWC: 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine with CVT Transmission Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) Mitsubishis advanced AWD system for all-weather performance Premium Black Leather Upholstery with Diamond Stitching Heated Front and Rear Seats Heated Steering Wheel Power Panoramic Sunroof 12.3 Digital Driver Display 9 Smartphone-Link Display with Navigation Wireless Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto Multi-View Camera System MI-PILOT Assist (Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Keep Assist) Blind Spot Warning & Rear Cross Traffic Alert Forward Collision Mitigation with Pedestrian Detection Lane Departure Warning Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control Power Tailgate with Hands-Free Access Memory Driver Seat & Mirrors LED Headlights with Auto High Beams 20 Two-Tone Alloy Wheels Roof Rails & Rear Privacy Glass Fuel Efficiency: Approx. 8.9L/100km (combined city/highway) Whether youre driving through Saskatoon, commuting to Regina, or heading to the lake, the 2024 Outlander SEL delivers a refined ride, comfort, and bold style in every mile. In-House Financing for All Credit Types Youre Approved at Platinum Auto Sport! At Platinum Auto Sport, we specialize in in-house financing for all credit types. Whether you have good credit, bad credit, no credit, or are rebuilding, our finance experts are ready to help. Quick Approval Process Low Interest & Affordable Monthly Payments Credit Rebuilding Programs Available Trade-Ins Welcome Serving Saskatoon, Regina, Moose Jaw, Prince Albert, and All of Saskatchewan Ready to Upgrade? Come See This 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL S-AWC Today! Drive away in style with Platinum Auto Sport where quality meets affordability. Visit Us: 330 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK Call or Text: (306) 955-2111 Apply for Financing Today: www.platinumautosport.com Platinum Auto Sport Saskatoons Trusted Dealer for Quality Used Vehicles & In-House Auto Financing for All Credit Types!

2024 Mitsubishi Outlander

22,865 KM

$45,500

+ tax & licensing
2024 Mitsubishi Outlander

SEL S-AWC

12512782

2024 Mitsubishi Outlander

SEL S-AWC

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-955-2111

$45,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
22,865KM
VIN JA4J4VA89RZ617944

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PP3205
  • Mileage 22,865 KM

865 KM
Exterior: Red Diamond | Interior: Premium Black Leather with Diamond-Stitch Seats

**NO ACCIDENTS
**AWD
**LEATHER
**MOON ROOF
**HEATED SEATS
**MULTIPLE DRIVE MODS

Drive with confidence


Saskatchewan. With its eye-catching Red Diamond exterior and premium black leather interior with diamond-stitch seats


and comes packed with advanced safety and performance features.

Key Features of the 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL S-AWC:
2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine with CVT Transmission

Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) Mitsubishi's advanced AWD system for all-weather performance

Premium Black Leather Upholstery with Diamond Stitching

Heated Front and Rear Seats

Heated Steering Wheel

Power Panoramic Sunroof

12.3" Digital Driver Display

9" Smartphone-Link Display with Navigation

Wireless Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto"

Multi-View Camera System

MI-PILOT Assist (Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Keep Assist)

Blind Spot Warning & Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Forward Collision Mitigation with Pedestrian Detection

Lane Departure Warning

Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control

Power Tailgate with Hands-Free Access

Memory Driver Seat & Mirrors

LED Headlights with Auto High Beams

20 Two-Tone Alloy Wheels

Roof Rails & Rear Privacy Glass

Fuel Efficiency: Approx. 8.9L/100km (combined city/highway)

Whether you're driving through Saskatoon


and bold style in every mile.

In-House Financing for All Credit Types You're Approved at Platinum Auto Sport!
At Platinum Auto Sport


our finance experts are ready to help.

Quick Approval Process
Low Interest & Affordable Monthly Payments
Credit Rebuilding Programs Available
Trade-Ins Welcome
Serving Saskatoon


and All of Saskatchewan

Ready to Upgrade? Come See This 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL S-AWC Today!
Drive away in style with Platinum Auto Sport where quality meets affordability.

Visit Us: 330 22nd Street West


SK
Call or Text: (306) 955-2111
Apply for Financing Today: www.platinumautosport.com

Platinum Auto Sport Saskatoon's Trusted Dealer for Quality Used Vehicles & In-House Auto Financing for All Credit Types!


http://www.platinumautosport.com/used/Mitsubishi-Outlander-2024-id12246169.html

No accidents
comfort
Bad Credit
Advanced Safety
No credit
Saskatoon
Regina
now available at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon
Mint Condition For Sale in Saskatoon
or are rebuilding
we specialize in in-house financing for all credit types. Whether you have good credit
Moose Jaw
Prince Albert
2024 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL S-AWC Fully Loaded
SK VIN: JA4J4VA89RZ617944 | Mileage: 22
and cutting-edge technology in this fully loaded 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL S-AWC
this luxury SUV has no accident history
is in mint condition
commuting to Regina
or heading to the lake
the 2024 Outlander SEL delivers a refined ride

Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-955-2111

$45,500

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-955-2111

2024 Mitsubishi Outlander