$45,500+ tax & licensing
2024 Mitsubishi Outlander
SEL S-AWC
2024 Mitsubishi Outlander
SEL S-AWC
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-955-2111
$45,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PP3205
- Mileage 22,865 KM
Vehicle Description
865 KM
Exterior: Red Diamond | Interior: Premium Black Leather with Diamond-Stitch Seats
**NO ACCIDENTS
**AWD
**LEATHER
**MOON ROOF
**HEATED SEATS
**MULTIPLE DRIVE MODS
Drive with confidence
Saskatchewan. With its eye-catching Red Diamond exterior and premium black leather interior with diamond-stitch seats
and comes packed with advanced safety and performance features.
Key Features of the 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL S-AWC:
2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine with CVT Transmission
Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) Mitsubishi's advanced AWD system for all-weather performance
Premium Black Leather Upholstery with Diamond Stitching
Heated Front and Rear Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Panoramic Sunroof
12.3" Digital Driver Display
9" Smartphone-Link Display with Navigation
Wireless Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto"
Multi-View Camera System
MI-PILOT Assist (Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Keep Assist)
Blind Spot Warning & Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation with Pedestrian Detection
Lane Departure Warning
Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Power Tailgate with Hands-Free Access
Memory Driver Seat & Mirrors
LED Headlights with Auto High Beams
20 Two-Tone Alloy Wheels
Roof Rails & Rear Privacy Glass
Fuel Efficiency: Approx. 8.9L/100km (combined city/highway)
Whether you're driving through Saskatoon
and bold style in every mile.
In-House Financing for All Credit Types You're Approved at Platinum Auto Sport!
At Platinum Auto Sport
our finance experts are ready to help.
Quick Approval Process
Low Interest & Affordable Monthly Payments
Credit Rebuilding Programs Available
Trade-Ins Welcome
Serving Saskatoon
and All of Saskatchewan
Ready to Upgrade? Come See This 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL S-AWC Today!
Drive away in style with Platinum Auto Sport where quality meets affordability.
Visit Us: 330 22nd Street West
SK
Call or Text: (306) 955-2111
Apply for Financing Today: www.platinumautosport.com
Platinum Auto Sport Saskatoon's Trusted Dealer for Quality Used Vehicles & In-House Auto Financing for All Credit Types!
http://www.platinumautosport.com/used/Mitsubishi-Outlander-2024-id12246169.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum AutoSport
Email Platinum AutoSport
Platinum AutoSport
Call Dealer
306-955-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
306-955-2111