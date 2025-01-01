$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Nissan Versa
S - ACCIDENT FREE - EXCELLENT FUEL ECONOMY
2024 Nissan Versa
S - ACCIDENT FREE - EXCELLENT FUEL ECONOMY
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
38,373KM
VIN 3N1CN8DV9RL859206
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 859206
- Mileage 38,373 KM
Vehicle Description
Under Nissan's 5-Year / 100,000km Powertrain Warranty Coverage!
Discover unbeatable value with the 2024 Nissan Versa S, now available at Saskatoon Auto Connection! Finished in sleek Gun Metallic, this compact sedan is accident-free, has low kilometers, and was recently purchased brand new right here in Saskatchewan. With an impressive combined fuel economy of just 6.7L/100km, it's the perfect choice for drivers who want to save at the pump without sacrificing comfort or style. The Versa is known for its surprisingly spacious cargo area and intuitive 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, complete with a rearview camera. Safety comes standard with advanced features like lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, rear automatic braking, and high beam assist. Whether you're commuting in the city or heading out on the highway, this Versa delivers reliability, efficiency, and peace of mind. Come down to Saskatoon Auto Connection today and see why this like-new Versa S wont stay on the lot for long!
Key Features:
- 6.7L/100km Combined Fuel Economy!
- Rearview Camera
- Lane Departure Warning
- Automatic Emergency Braking w/ Pedestrian Detection
- Rear Automatic Braking
- High Beam Assist
- 7-Inch Touchscreen Display
- Voice Recognition & Siri Eyes Free
- Hands-Free Text Messaging Assistant
- Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System
- Air Conditioning w/ In-Cabin Microfilter
- Cruise Control
- Nissan Advanced Air Bag System
- 1.6L 4-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Gun Metallic
Interior Colour: Charcoal Cloth
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/nissan/2024-versa.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Discover unbeatable value with the 2024 Nissan Versa S, now available at Saskatoon Auto Connection! Finished in sleek Gun Metallic, this compact sedan is accident-free, has low kilometers, and was recently purchased brand new right here in Saskatchewan. With an impressive combined fuel economy of just 6.7L/100km, it's the perfect choice for drivers who want to save at the pump without sacrificing comfort or style. The Versa is known for its surprisingly spacious cargo area and intuitive 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, complete with a rearview camera. Safety comes standard with advanced features like lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, rear automatic braking, and high beam assist. Whether you're commuting in the city or heading out on the highway, this Versa delivers reliability, efficiency, and peace of mind. Come down to Saskatoon Auto Connection today and see why this like-new Versa S wont stay on the lot for long!
Key Features:
- 6.7L/100km Combined Fuel Economy!
- Rearview Camera
- Lane Departure Warning
- Automatic Emergency Braking w/ Pedestrian Detection
- Rear Automatic Braking
- High Beam Assist
- 7-Inch Touchscreen Display
- Voice Recognition & Siri Eyes Free
- Hands-Free Text Messaging Assistant
- Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System
- Air Conditioning w/ In-Cabin Microfilter
- Cruise Control
- Nissan Advanced Air Bag System
- 1.6L 4-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Gun Metallic
Interior Colour: Charcoal Cloth
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/nissan/2024-versa.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Seating
Leather Interior
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection
2008 Toyota Highlander Sport - 4WD - RUST-FREE - HEATED LEATHER SEATS - REMOTE START 212,148 KM $16,321 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2LT Z71 - TRUE NORTH EDITION - LT PLUS PKG 170,949 KM $27,814 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GLC300 4MATIC - ACCIDENT FREE - PREMIUM PKG 147,782 KM $24,853 + tax & lic
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2024 Nissan Versa