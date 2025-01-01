$64,499+ tax & licensing
XLE
Location
Nova Auto Centre
635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2
306-373-6682
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Stock # RS216656
- Mileage 6,892 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2024 Toyota Sienna is a versatile and stylish minivan designed to meet the needs of modern families. Offering seating for up to eight passengers, advanced safety features, and a spacious, well-appointed interior, the Sienna ensures comfort on every journey. Powered by a hybrid powertrain, it delivers impressive fuel efficiency without compromising on performance. With intuitive tech features, including an upgraded infotainment system and available all-wheel drive, the 2024 Toyota Sienna is the perfect blend of innovation, practicality, and reliability for families on the go.
Vehicle Features
306-373-6682