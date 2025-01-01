Menu
<p><strong>The 2024 Toyota Sienna is a versatile and stylish minivan designed to meet the needs of modern families. Offering seating for up to eight passengers, advanced safety features, and a spacious, well-appointed interior, the Sienna ensures comfort on every journey. Powered by a hybrid powertrain, it delivers impressive fuel efficiency without compromising on performance. With intuitive tech features, including an upgraded infotainment system and available all-wheel drive, the 2024 Toyota Sienna is the perfect blend of innovation, practicality, and reliability for families on the go.</strong></p>

6,892 KM

Details Description Features

XLE

Location

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
6,892KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDGRKEC4RS216656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Stock # RS216656
  • Mileage 6,892 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2024 Toyota Sienna is a versatile and stylish minivan designed to meet the needs of modern families. Offering seating for up to eight passengers, advanced safety features, and a spacious, well-appointed interior, the Sienna ensures comfort on every journey. Powered by a hybrid powertrain, it delivers impressive fuel efficiency without compromising on performance. With intuitive tech features, including an upgraded infotainment system and available all-wheel drive, the 2024 Toyota Sienna is the perfect blend of innovation, practicality, and reliability for families on the go.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Start
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

