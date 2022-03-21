$27,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,990
+ taxes & licensing
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
1-800-667-0511
2003 Chevrolet Corvette
2003 Chevrolet Corvette
Base
Location
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0
1-800-667-0511
$27,990
+ taxes & licensing
50,344KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8786207
- Stock #: CB962
- VIN: 1G1YY22G635129104
Vehicle Details
- Stock # CB962
- Mileage 50,344 KM
Vehicle Features
DUAL ROOF PANELS -inc: std body-colour removable roof panel blue translucent removable roof panel, BODY-COLOUR BODY-SIDE MOULDINGS, 5.7L (350) SPFI V8 ALUMINUM ENGINE (STD), SPORT BUCKET SEATS (STD), 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION W/5TH & 6TH GEAR OD ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0