Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Nissan Xterra

239,357 KM

Details Features

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

1-800-667-0511

Contact Seller
2007 Nissan Xterra

2007 Nissan Xterra

S

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Nissan Xterra

S

Location

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

1-800-667-0511

Contact Seller

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

239,357KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8761784
  • Stock #: 22120B
  • VIN: 5N1AN08W17C529590

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 239,357 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Door Locks, Luggage Rack, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Door Locks, Power Mirror(s), Tires - Front All-Season, Security System, Four Wheel Drive, Rear Bench Seat, Passenger Air Bag, Cruise Control, Conventional Spare Tire, Tire Pressure Monitor, Dri...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

2017 Volkswagen Tigu...
 132,631 KM
$21,990 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Grand Cher...
 134,221 KM
$32,990 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Yukon SLT
 143,643 KM
$41,990 + tax & lic

Email Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

Call Dealer

1-800-667-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-667-0511

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory