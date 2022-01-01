Menu
2011 RAM 1500

297,500 KM

Details Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

1-800-667-0511

2011 RAM 1500

2011 RAM 1500

Laramie

2011 RAM 1500

Laramie

Location

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

1-800-667-0511

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

297,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8116588
  Stock #: 22024A
  VIN: 1D7RV1CT6BS610518

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 22024A
  • Mileage 297,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Sliding Rear Window
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Adjustable Pedals
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

