$19,500
+ taxes & licensing
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
1-800-667-0511
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0
185,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8604974
- Stock #: CB957
- VIN: 3GCPKTE74CG265570
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 185,000 KM
Vehicle Features
ENGINE 5.3L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC) -inc: active fuel management (STD), TRANSMISSION HD 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC WITH OD -inc: driver shift control manual shifting mode (STD), Rear Head Air Bag, Power Outlet, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Auxiliary Aud...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
