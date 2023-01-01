Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

116,342 KM

Details Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT

Location

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

116,342KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9634960
  • Stock #: 23053B
  • VIN: 1G1PE5SB9E7254552

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 116,342 KM

Vehicle Features

ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VVT DOHC 4-CYLINDER (STD), Keyless Entry, Heated Mirrors, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Auxiliary Audio Input, Auxiliary Audio Input, Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Auxiliary Audio Input, Front Side Air Bag, Traction Control, M...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0
