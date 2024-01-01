Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

57,385 KM

Details Features

$36,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country

Location

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

1-800-667-0511

Contact Seller

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
57,385KM
Used
VIN 3GCUKTEC7EG298484

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 57,385 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 5.3L V8 ECOTEC3 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING -inc: aluminum block construction w/FlexFuel capability (STD), Driver Air Bag, CD Player, ABS, Cruise Control, MP3 Player, Fog Lamps, Cruise Control, Rear ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

Used 2019 GMC Acadia SLT for sale in Shellbrook, SK
2019 GMC Acadia SLT 119,086 KM $32,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Shellbrook, SK
2022 RAM 1500 SPORT 22,106 KM $56,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD RST for sale in Shellbrook, SK
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD RST 46,248 KM $53,900 + tax & lic

Email Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

Call Dealer

1-800-667-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-667-0511

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

1-800-667-0511

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500