2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
High Country
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0
1-800-667-0511
57,385KM
Used
VIN 3GCUKTEC7EG298484
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 57,385 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 5.3L V8 ECOTEC3 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING -inc: aluminum block construction w/FlexFuel capability (STD), Driver Air Bag, CD Player, ABS, Cruise Control, MP3 Player, Fog Lamps, Cruise Control, Rear ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
