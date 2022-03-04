Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

183,215 KM

Details Features

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

1-800-667-0511

Contact Seller
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Watch This Vehicle

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Location

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

1-800-667-0511

  1. 8559128
  2. 8559128
  3. 8559128
  4. 8559128
  5. 8559128
  6. 8559128
  7. 8559128
  8. 8559128
  9. 8559128
  10. 8559128
  11. 8559128
  12. 8559128
  13. 8559128
  14. 8559128
  15. 8559128
Contact Seller

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

183,215KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8559128
  • Stock #: 22109A
  • VIN: 3GTU2WEC7EG546539

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 183,215 KM

Vehicle Features

ENGINE 5.3L V8 ECOTEC3 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) -inc: aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 Ib-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm more than 300 Ib-ft of torque from 2000 to 5...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 152,713 KM
$34,990 + tax & lic
2021 GMC Sierra 1500...
 61,875 KM
$65,990 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Color...
 131,828 KM
$32,990 + tax & lic

Email Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

Call Dealer

1-800-667-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-667-0511

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory