Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
2014 Honda CR-V
EX-L
505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0
154,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8616731
- Stock #: 22102A
- VIN: 2HKRM4H75EH126336
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 154,000 KM
Power Door Locks, CD Player, Fog Lamps, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Mirror(s), Privacy Glass, Sun/Moonroof, Aluminum Wheels, Satellite Radio, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, MP3 Player, Automatic Headlights, Bucket Seats,...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
