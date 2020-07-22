Menu
2015 Chevrolet Camaro

32,878 KM

Details Description Features

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

1-800-667-0511

2015 Chevrolet Camaro

2015 Chevrolet Camaro

LT

2015 Chevrolet Camaro

LT

Location

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

1-800-667-0511

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

32,878KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5535912
  • Stock #: 20173A
  • VIN: 2G1FF3D39F9230996

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black (AFF)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 20173A
  • Mileage 32,878 KM

Vehicle Description

Call us and come see this car!! Plenty of time left to drive this soft top hot rod!!!

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive
Tire Pressure Monitor System
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats
Air filtration system with pollen filter
Trunk emergency release handle
Theft-deterrent system
Tire sealant and inflator kit in place of spare tire
Safety belt pretensioners driver and front passenger
Hood Blanket
Air conditioning, single-zone manual
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Shift knob, leather-wrapped
Dead pedal, driver
Alternator, 150 amps
Wipers, front intermittent
Steering wheel, 3-spoke leather-wrapped
Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up
Door handles, body-colour
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT
Fascias, front and rear body-colour with front grille and rear diffuser
Mouldings, body-colour lower rocker
Compass, located in Driver Information Centre
Console, floor, with armrest
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel mounted
Cup holders, 2 front
Glovebox, lockable
Instrumentation, analog includes speedometer, tachometer, fuel gauge and engine temperature gauge
Lighting, front reading lamps
Map pockets, front doors
Power outlets, 2 auxiliary 1 located in centre console storage area and 1 located at front of centre console
Steering column, manual rake and telescopic
Trunk release, remote, located on driver-side
Battery, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc (Single piston front brakes with super corner rear brakes.)
Engine, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (323 hp [240.8 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 278 lb-ft of torque [375.3 N-m] @ 4800 rpm)
Exhaust, dual-outlet stainless-steel with bright tips
Steering, power, variable ratio
Suspension, Sport
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio controls
Safety belts, 3-point, all seating positions
TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors
Fog lamps, front projector type
Antenna, AM/FM located in rear spoiler
Driver Information Centre, colour display
Seat adjuster, driver, 6-way power (fore/aft, up/down, tilt) with power recliner
Seat adjuster, front passenger, 6-way power (fore/aft, up/down, tilt) with power recliner
Gauges, auxiliary, multi-function includes 4 gauges: oil pressure, battery voltage, oil temperature and transmission fluid temperature, mounted on centre console forward of shifter
Differential, limited slip (Included and only available with (MN6) 6-speed manual transmission.)
Axle, 3.27 ratio
Air bags, dual-stage frontal, and thorax and head side-impact, driver and front passenger includes Passenger Sensing System
Head-Up Display with colour digital readouts for vehicle speed, selected gear, G-Force, audio system information, high-beam indicator, compass, outside air temperature, turn signals, tachometer, vehicle messages, Turn-by-Turn information and phone info...
Audio system feature Boston Acoustics premium 8 speaker system with a 10" subwoofer, 245 watts

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

