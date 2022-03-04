2015 Chevrolet Colorado

$32,990 + taxes & licensing 1 3 1 , 8 2 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8559134

8559134 Stock #: CB955

CB955 VIN: 1GCGTCE30F1193229

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Mileage 131,828 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ENGINE 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (305 hp [229 kW] @ 6800 rpm 269 lb-ft of torque [365 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD), ABS, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Front Side Air Bag, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Remote Engine Start, Navigat...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.