2015 Ford F-150

124,959 KM

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

1-800-667-0511

2015 Ford F-150

2015 Ford F-150

2015 Ford F-150

Location

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

1-800-667-0511

  • Listing ID: 5319926
  • Stock #: 20095P
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF3FFB16049

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

124,959KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 20095P
  • Mileage 124,959 KM

Vehicle Features

Block Heater
glove box
Fixed antenna
Rear child safety locks
Steel spare wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Rear cupholder
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Analog Display
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Auto Locking Hubs
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
2070# Maximum Payload
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Aluminum Panels
GVWR: 3,197 kg (7,050 lb) Payload Package
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Engine: 5.0L V8 FFV
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

1-800-667-0511

