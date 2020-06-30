2015 Ford F-150

Vehicle Features

Convenience Block Heater Comfort glove box Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Safety Rear child safety locks Exterior Steel spare wheel

Additional Features PERIMETER ALARM Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Electronic Transfer Case Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting 3.31 AXLE RATIO Rear cupholder Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 3 12V DC Power Outlets Analog Display Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front Cigar Lighter(s) Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Auto Locking Hubs Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer 200 Amp Alternator 136.3 L Fuel Tank 2070# Maximum Payload 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Aluminum Panels GVWR: 3,197 kg (7,050 lb) Payload Package Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Pickup Cargo Box Lights Engine: 5.0L V8 FFV 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

