2015 Ford F-150

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 3,197 kg (7,050 lb) Payload Package
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
