Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

167,212 KM

Details Features

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

1-800-667-0511

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Equinox

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

1-800-667-0511

Contact Seller

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

167,212KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9463033
  • Stock #: 23057A
  • VIN: 2GNFLFE36G6210747

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 167,212 KM

Vehicle Features

ENGINE 3.6L DOHC V6 SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (301 hp [224.4 kW] @ 6500 rpm 272 lb-ft [367.2 N-m] @ 4800 rpm), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Rear Head Air Bag, Power Steering, Trip Computer, Security System,...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

2020 Chevrolet Equin...
 41,049 KM
$36,990 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Equin...
 167,212 KM
$20,990 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 52,467 KM
$24,990 + tax & lic

Email Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

Call Dealer

1-800-667-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-667-0511

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory