2016 Chevrolet Malibu

$23,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 2 , 4 9 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10485795

10485795 Stock #: 23192A

23192A VIN: 1G1ZH5SX6GF352863

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Mileage 72,490 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ENGINE 2.0L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (250 hp [186 kW] @ 5300 rpm 260 lb-ft of torque [353 N-m] @ 2000-5000 rpm) (STD), Automatic Headlights, Security System, Floor Mats, ABS, Turbocharged, Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.