$23,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
1-800-667-0511
2016 Chevrolet Malibu
2016 Chevrolet Malibu
Premier
Location
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0
1-800-667-0511
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
72,490KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10485795
- Stock #: 23192A
- VIN: 1G1ZH5SX6GF352863
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 72,490 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (250 hp [186 kW] @ 5300 rpm 260 lb-ft of torque [353 N-m] @ 2000-5000 rpm) (STD), Automatic Headlights, Security System, Floor Mats, ABS, Turbocharged, Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0