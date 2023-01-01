Menu
2016 Chevrolet Malibu

72,490 KM

Details Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

1-800-667-0511

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

Premier

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

Premier

Location

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

1-800-667-0511

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

72,490KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10485795
  Stock #: 23192A
  VIN: 1G1ZH5SX6GF352863

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Sedan
  Mileage 72,490 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 2.0L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (250 hp [186 kW] @ 5300 rpm 260 lb-ft of torque [353 N-m] @ 2000-5000 rpm) (STD), Automatic Headlights, Security System, Floor Mats, ABS, Turbocharged, Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

