Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 GMC Acadia

108,296 KM

Details Features

$18,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 GMC Acadia

SLT

Watch This Vehicle
12001381

2016 GMC Acadia

SLT

Location

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

1-800-667-0511

  1. 12001381
  2. 12001381
  3. 12001381
  4. 12001381
  5. 12001381
  6. 12001381
  7. 12001381
  8. 12001381
  9. 12001381
  10. 12001381
  11. 12001381
  12. 12001381
  13. 12001381
  14. 12001381
  15. 12001381
  16. 12001381
  17. 12001381
  18. 12001381
  19. 12001381
  20. 12001381
Contact Seller

$18,700

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
108,296KM
VIN 1GKKVRKD6GJ260913

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 108,296 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 3.6L SIDI V6 (281 hp [210 kW] @ 6300 rpm 266 lb-ft of torque @ 3400 rpm [359.1 N-m]) (STD), Power Door Locks, Tires - Front All-Season, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Security System, Power Door Locks, Power Mirror(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, R...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

Used 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali for sale in Shellbrook, SK
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 75,736 KM $68,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 for sale in Shellbrook, SK
2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 106,442 KM $16,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 GMC Acadia SLE2 for sale in Shellbrook, SK
2014 GMC Acadia SLE2 141,172 KM $20,990 + tax & lic

Email Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

Call Dealer

1-800-667-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-667-0511

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,700

+ taxes & licensing

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

1-800-667-0511

Contact Seller
2016 GMC Acadia