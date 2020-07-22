2016 GMC Sierra 1500...

Exterior
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Additional Features
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Rear Vision Camera with dynamic guide lines
Bose Sound With 6 Speaker System (7 Speaker System Including Subwoofer When Ordered With Bucket Seats)
Wireless charging (Not compatible with all phones. Compliant batteries include QI and PMA technologies. Reference Mobile devices manual to confirm what type of battery it uses.)
Remote Locking Tailgate (Included and only available with (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry.)
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
Mouldings, bodyside, chrome
Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Power outlet, 110-volt AC
Front and Rear Park Assist, Ultrasonic
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Air cleaner, high-capacity
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Assist handle, front passenger and driver on A-pillars
LED Lighting, cargo box with switch on centre switch bank
Cargo tie downs (4), movable upper
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Mirrors, outside chrome cap, heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signal indicators and puddle lamps (includes driver's side spotter mirror)
Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping
Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Trailering equipment includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors
Taillamps, LED with signature
Bumper, rear body-colour with bumper CornerSteps
Console, floor mounted with cup holders, cell phone storage, power cord management, hanging file holder capability and (K4C) wireless charging
Display, customizable driver display, 8" multi-colour configurable
GVWR, 7200 lbs. (3266 kg) (Requires 4WD models.)
LPO, Polished exhaust tip (dealer installed)
Suspension, MagneRide Magnetic Ride Control with MagneRide brand shock absorbers
Underbody shield frame-mounted shields, includes front underbody shield starting behind front bumper and running to first cross-member, protecting front underbody, oil pan, differential case and transfer case (Standard on 4WD models only.)
Bumper, front, body-colour lower
Headlamps, Full LED with LED signature
Engine, 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...
