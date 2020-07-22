2016 GMC Sierra 1500...

Remote Vehicle Starter System

Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door

Rear Vision Camera with dynamic guide lines

Pickup box

Bose Sound With 6 Speaker System (7 Speaker System Including Subwoofer When Ordered With Bucket Seats)

Wireless charging (Not compatible with all phones. Compliant batteries include QI and PMA technologies. Reference Mobile devices manual to confirm what type of battery it uses.)

Remote Locking Tailgate (Included and only available with (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry.)

Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

Differential, heavy-duty locking rear

Cooling, external engine oil cooler

Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler

Alternator, 150 amps

Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section

Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion

Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock

Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank

Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower

CornerStep, rear bumper

Mouldings, bodyside, chrome

Wheelhouse liners, rear

Mirror caps, chrome

Glass, deep-tinted

Door handles, chrome

Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)

Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure

Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry

Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control

Power outlet, 110-volt AC

Rear axle, 3.42 ratio

Front and Rear Park Assist, Ultrasonic

Radio, HD

Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting

Air cleaner, high-capacity

Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top

Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows

Assist handle, front passenger and driver on A-pillars

LED Lighting, cargo box with switch on centre switch bank

Cargo tie downs (4), movable upper

Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist

Mirrors, outside chrome cap, heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signal indicators and puddle lamps (includes driver's side spotter mirror)

Pedals, power-adjustable

Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping

Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power

Trailering equipment includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors

Taillamps, LED with signature

Bumper, rear body-colour with bumper CornerSteps

Grille, Denali Chrome

Console, floor mounted with cup holders, cell phone storage, power cord management, hanging file holder capability and (K4C) wireless charging

Display, customizable driver display, 8" multi-colour configurable

GVWR, 7200 lbs. (3266 kg) (Requires 4WD models.)

LPO, Polished exhaust tip (dealer installed)

Suspension, MagneRide Magnetic Ride Control with MagneRide brand shock absorbers

Underbody shield frame-mounted shields, includes front underbody shield starting behind front bumper and running to first cross-member, protecting front underbody, oil pan, differential case and transfer case (Standard on 4WD models only.)

Bumper, front, body-colour lower

Fog lamps, LED

Headlamps, Full LED with LED signature

Engine, 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...