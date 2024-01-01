Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Buick Verano

55,863 KM

Details Features

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Buick Verano

Leather Group

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Buick Verano

Leather Group

Location

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

1-800-667-0511

Contact Seller

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
55,863KM
VIN 1G4PS5SK1H4109166

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 55,863 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE ECOTEC 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (180 hp [134.28 kW] @ 6700 rpm 171 lb-ft of torque [230.85 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD), TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

Used 2016 GMC Acadia SLE for sale in Shellbrook, SK
2016 GMC Acadia SLE 315,396 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Buick Enclave Premium for sale in Shellbrook, SK
2017 Buick Enclave Premium 158,280 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ for sale in Shellbrook, SK
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 90,170 KM $46,990 + tax & lic

Email Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

Call Dealer

1-800-667-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-667-0511

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

1-800-667-0511

Contact Seller
2017 Buick Verano