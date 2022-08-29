$48,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$48,990
+ taxes & licensing
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
1-800-667-0511
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ
Location
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0
1-800-667-0511
$48,990
+ taxes & licensing
13,800KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9243340
- Stock #: 23035A
- VIN: 3GCUKSEJ1HG199155
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 13,800 KM
Vehicle Features
Tow Hitch, ABS, Daytime Running Lights, Power Steering, Fog Lamps, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Aluminum Wheels, Conventional Spare Tire, Power Folding Mirrors, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Mirror(s), Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Heated Mirrors,...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0