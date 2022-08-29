Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

13,800 KM

Details Features

$48,990

+ tax & licensing
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

1-800-667-0511

LTZ

Location

13,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9243340
  • Stock #: 23035A
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEJ1HG199155

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 13,800 KM

Vehicle Features

Tow Hitch, ABS, Daytime Running Lights, Power Steering, Fog Lamps, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Aluminum Wheels, Conventional Spare Tire, Power Folding Mirrors, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Mirror(s), Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Heated Mirrors,...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

