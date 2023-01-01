$41,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$41,990
+ taxes & licensing
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
1-800-667-0511
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT
Location
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0
1-800-667-0511
$41,990
+ taxes & licensing
90,049KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10366839
- Stock #: 23153B
- VIN: 3GTU2NEJ1HG372013
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 90,049 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Four Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Keyless Entry, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Leather Seats, Stability Control, WiFi Hotspot, Bluetooth Connection, Power Steering, Cruise Control, Power Door Locks, Adjustable Pedal...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0