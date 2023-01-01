2017 GMC Sierra 1500

$41,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 0 , 0 4 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10366839

10366839 Stock #: 23153B

23153B VIN: 3GTU2NEJ1HG372013

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Mileage 90,049 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Four Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Keyless Entry, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Leather Seats, Stability Control, WiFi Hotspot, Bluetooth Connection, Power Steering, Cruise Control, Power Door Locks, Adjustable Pedal...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.