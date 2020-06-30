2018 Chevrolet Suburban

Cargo Net

Trailer Sway Control

4-wheel drive

Rear Vision Camera

Hill start assist

Cargo management system

Front and Rear Park Assist

Daytime Running Lamps with automatic exterior lamp control

Forward collision alert

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Conversation mirror (Deleted when (UTT) Theft Protection Package is ordered.)

WIRELESS CHARGING

Safety Alert Seat

Steering, power

Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming

Differential, heavy-duty locking rear

Alternator, 150 amps

Glass, deep-tinted

Steering column, power tilt and telescopic

Windshield style, acoustic laminated glass

Door locks, rear child security

Defogger, rear-window electric

Wiper, rear intermittent with washer

Pedals, power-adjustable for accelerator and brake

Suspension, front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar

Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs

Active aero shutters, front

Radio, HD

Fascia, front body-colour

Tire carrier, lockable outside spare, winch-type mounted under frame at rear

Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense

Climate control, tri-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver, right-front passenger and rear passengers

Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting

Lighting, interior with dome light, driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature, cargo lights, door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions

Power outlet, 110-volt

Windows, power, all express down, front express up

Battery, 720 cold cranking amps with 80 amp hour rating

Cooling, auxiliary transmission oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil

Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil, integral to driver side of radiator

Trailering equipment includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector and 2" trailering receiver

Transfer case, active, single-speed, electronic Autotrac with rotary controls, does not include neutral. Cannot be dinghy towed (Requires 4WD model. Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second row seating positions, top tethers located in third row seating positions

Mouldings, body-colour bodyside

Assist handles, 1st row passenger and 2nd row outboard seats

Keyless start, push button

Headlamps, high intensity discharge

Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable

Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert

Airbags, Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions

Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag

Seats, heated second row outboard seats

Headlamps, IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off

Fascia, rear body-colour (Includes trailer hitch closeout.)

Liftgate, power, hands free

Luggage rack side rails, roof-mounted (Includes bright accent.)

Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signal indicators and ground illumination

Driver Information Centre, 4.2" diagonal multi-colour (Not available with (UV6) Head Up Display.)

Steering wheel, heated, leather-wrapped and colour-keyed with theft-deterrent locking feature

Warning tones headlamp on, key-in-ignition, driver and right-front passenger seat belt unfasten and turn signal on

E85 FlexFuel capable (Included and only available with Fleet or Government order types.)

GVWR, 7500 lbs. (3402 kg) (Requires 4WD models.)

Rear axle, 3.08 ratio (Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)

Suspension Package, Magnetic Ride Control road sensing electronically controlled shock absorbers

Audio system feature, Bose Centrepoint Surround Sound premium 10-speaker system

Tire Pressure Monitor System air pressure sensors in each tire with pressure display in Driver Information Centre (does not apply to spare tire), includes Tire Fill Alert

Power outlets, 5 auxiliary, 12-volt includes outlets in the instrument panel, console, back of console, 1 in 3rd row and 1 in cargo area (When (AZ3) 40/20/40 split-bench front seats are ordered, the outlet on the back of the console is deleted.)

Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking (Replaced with (UGN) Forward Automatic Braking when (Y66) Adaptive Cruise Control is ordered.)

