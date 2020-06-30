2018 Chevrolet Suburban

Daytime Running Lamps with automatic exterior lamp control
Forward collision alert
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Conversation mirror (Deleted when (UTT) Theft Protection Package is ordered.)
WIRELESS CHARGING
Safety Alert Seat
Steering, power
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Alternator, 150 amps
Glass, deep-tinted
Steering column, power tilt and telescopic
Windshield style, acoustic laminated glass
Door locks, rear child security
Defogger, rear-window electric
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Pedals, power-adjustable for accelerator and brake
Suspension, front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs
Active aero shutters, front
Radio, HD
Fascia, front body-colour
Tire carrier, lockable outside spare, winch-type mounted under frame at rear
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
Climate control, tri-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver, right-front passenger and rear passengers
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Lighting, interior with dome light, driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature, cargo lights, door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions
Power outlet, 110-volt
Windows, power, all express down, front express up
Battery, 720 cold cranking amps with 80 amp hour rating
Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil, integral to driver side of radiator
Trailering equipment includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector and 2" trailering receiver
Transfer case, active, single-speed, electronic Autotrac with rotary controls, does not include neutral. Cannot be dinghy towed (Requires 4WD model. Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second row seating positions, top tethers located in third row seating positions
Mouldings, body-colour bodyside
Assist handles, 1st row passenger and 2nd row outboard seats
Keyless start, push button
Headlamps, high intensity discharge
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Airbags, Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
Seats, heated second row outboard seats
Headlamps, IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off
Luggage rack side rails, roof-mounted (Includes bright accent.)
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signal indicators and ground illumination
Driver Information Centre, 4.2" diagonal multi-colour (Not available with (UV6) Head Up Display.)
Steering wheel, heated, leather-wrapped and colour-keyed with theft-deterrent locking feature
Warning tones headlamp on, key-in-ignition, driver and right-front passenger seat belt unfasten and turn signal on
E85 FlexFuel capable (Included and only available with Fleet or Government order types.)
GVWR, 7500 lbs. (3402 kg) (Requires 4WD models.)
Rear axle, 3.08 ratio (Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Suspension Package, Magnetic Ride Control road sensing electronically controlled shock absorbers
Audio system feature, Bose Centrepoint Surround Sound premium 10-speaker system
Tire Pressure Monitor System air pressure sensors in each tire with pressure display in Driver Information Centre (does not apply to spare tire), includes Tire Fill Alert
Power outlets, 5 auxiliary, 12-volt includes outlets in the instrument panel, console, back of console, 1 in 3rd row and 1 in cargo area (When (AZ3) 40/20/40 split-bench front seats are ordered, the outlet on the back of the console is deleted.)
Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking (Replaced with (UGN) Forward Automatic Braking when (Y66) Adaptive Cruise Control is ordered.)
SiriusXM is standard on nearly all 2018 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus sports, news and entertainment.
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, Chevrolet Smart Driver, Marketplace and more
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off.
