Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

99,484 KM

Details Features

$45,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$45,990

+ taxes & licensing

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

1-800-667-0511

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Location

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

1-800-667-0511

  1. 8413416
  2. 8413416
  3. 8413416
  4. 8413416
  5. 8413416
  6. 8413416
  7. 8413416
  8. 8413416
  9. 8413416
  10. 8413416
  11. 8413416
  12. 8413416
  13. 8413416
  14. 8413416
  15. 8413416
  16. 8413416
  17. 8413416
  18. 8413416
  19. 8413416
Contact Seller

$45,990

+ taxes & licensing

99,484KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8413416
  • Stock #: 22079A
  • VIN: 3GTU2PEJ1JG571547

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 99,484 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Defrost
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

2021 Buick Enclave A...
 52,190 KM
$59,990 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Yukon XL De...
 50,900 KM
$79,990 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Silve...
 42,899 KM
$54,990 + tax & lic

Email Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

Call Dealer

1-800-667-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-667-0511

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory