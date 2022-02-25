2018 GMC Sierra 1500

$45,990 + taxes & licensing 9 9 , 4 8 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8413416

8413416 Stock #: 22079A

22079A VIN: 3GTU2PEJ1JG571547

Vehicle Details Interior Colour Black

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 99,484 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Adjustable Pedals Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Windows Rear Defrost Exterior Sliding Rear Window Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Running Boards/Side Steps Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Automatic Highbeams Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Led Headlights Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation Front Collision Warning

