2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

131,363 KM

Details Features

$43,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

1-800-667-0511

Contact Seller
RST

Watch This Vehicle

Location

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
131,363KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10465065
  • Stock #: 23105A
  • VIN: 1GCUYEED4KZ146595

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 131,363 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

