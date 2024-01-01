Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

99,147 KM

Details Features

$45,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Location

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

1-800-667-0511

  1. 11531199
  2. 11531199
  3. 11531199
  4. 11531199
  5. 11531199
  6. 11531199
  7. 11531199
  8. 11531199
  9. 11531199
Contact Seller

$45,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
99,147KM
VIN 1GTU9DED0KZ398951

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 99,147 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD High Country for sale in Shellbrook, SK
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD High Country 74,422 KM $94,013 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ for sale in Shellbrook, SK
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 71,079 KM $42,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Malibu LT for sale in Shellbrook, SK
2019 Chevrolet Malibu LT 98,587 KM $21,990 + tax & lic

Email Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

Call Dealer

1-800-667-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-667-0511

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$45,990

+ taxes & licensing

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

1-800-667-0511

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Sierra 1500