2019 GMC Sierra 1500...

$47,990 + taxes & licensing 7 8 , 5 3 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8496682

8496682 Stock #: CB951

CB951 VIN: 1GTP9CEK7KZ202574

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Mileage 78,538 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ENGINE 2.7L TURBO (310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm 348 lb-ft of torque [471 Nm] @ 1500 rpm) (Includes (KW5) 220-amp alternator. (STD), TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Bra...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.