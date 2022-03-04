$47,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$47,990
+ taxes & licensing
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
1-800-667-0511
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
ELEVATION
Location
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0
1-800-667-0511
$47,990
+ taxes & licensing
78,538KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8496682
- Stock #: CB951
- VIN: 1GTP9CEK7KZ202574
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 78,538 KM
Vehicle Features
ENGINE 2.7L TURBO (310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm 348 lb-ft of torque [471 Nm] @ 1500 rpm) (Includes (KW5) 220-amp alternator. (STD), TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Bra...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0