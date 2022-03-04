Menu
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

78,538 KM

Details Features

$47,990

+ tax & licensing
$47,990

+ taxes & licensing

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

1-800-667-0511

ELEVATION

ELEVATION

Location

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

78,538KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8496682
  • Stock #: CB951
  • VIN: 1GTP9CEK7KZ202574

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 78,538 KM

Vehicle Features

ENGINE 2.7L TURBO (310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm 348 lb-ft of torque [471 Nm] @ 1500 rpm) (Includes (KW5) 220-amp alternator. (STD), TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Bra...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

1-800-667-0511

