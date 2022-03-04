Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

78,016 KM

Details Features

$61,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$61,990

+ taxes & licensing

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

1-800-667-0511

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Location

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

1-800-667-0511

Contact Seller

$61,990

+ taxes & licensing

78,016KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8513063
  • Stock #: 22088A
  • VIN: 1GTU9FEL1KZ229105

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 78,016 KM

Vehicle Features

ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 78,538 KM
$47,990 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Silve...
 109,437 KM
$24,990 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 149,453 KM
$37,990 + tax & lic

Email Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

Call Dealer

1-800-667-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-667-0511

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory