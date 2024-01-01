2019 GMC Sierra 2500

$61,990+ tax & licensing
Location
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0
1-800-667-0511
90,844KM
Used
VIN 1GT12REY8KF153159
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 90,844 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) (Includes capped fuel fill (K40) exhaust brake and (K05) engine block heater., Tow Hitch, Four Wheel Drive, Locking/Lim...
