2019 GMC Sierra 3500

59,371 KM

Details Features

$69,990

+ tax & licensing
$69,990

+ taxes & licensing

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

1-800-667-0511

HD Base

Location

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

59,371KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8513060
  • Stock #: 21266A
  • VIN: 1GT42TCY3KF214916

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 59,371 KM

Vehicle Features

TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC HEAVY-DUTY ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD), ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (445 hp [332 kW] @ ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

