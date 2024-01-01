Menu
2019 GMC Terrain

134,956 KM

Details Features

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
Location

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

1-800-667-0511

Used
134,956KM
VIN 3GKALTEVXKL353843

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 134,956 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD), 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS, Automatic Headlights, Power Windows, Turbocharged, All Wheel Drive, Driver Adjustable Lumb...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

1-800-667-0511

