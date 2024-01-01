$20,990+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Terrain
SLE
Location
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0
1-800-667-0511
Used
134,956KM
VIN 3GKALTEVXKL353843
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 134,956 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD), 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS, Automatic Headlights, Power Windows, Turbocharged, All Wheel Drive, Driver Adjustable Lumb...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
