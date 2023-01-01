Menu
2019 GMC Terrain

67,946 KM

Details Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

1-800-667-0511

2019 GMC Terrain

2019 GMC Terrain

SLE

2019 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

1-800-667-0511

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

67,946KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9609982
  • Stock #: 23075A
  • VIN: 3GKALTEV0KL263617

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 67,946 KM

Vehicle Features

ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD), 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS, Automatic Headlights, Power Windows, Turbocharged, All Wheel Drive, Driver Adjustable Lumb...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

