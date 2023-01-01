$47,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 8 , 3 5 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10333884

10333884 Stock #: 23181A

23181A VIN: 1C6SRFTT9KN748797

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Mileage 78,356 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Rear Window Defroster Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist Power Adjustable Pedals 115V Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet Rear Media Hub w/2 ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.