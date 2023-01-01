Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 RAM 1500

78,356 KM

Details Features

$47,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$47,990

+ taxes & licensing

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

1-800-667-0511

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

1-800-667-0511

Contact Seller

$47,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
78,356KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10333884
  • Stock #: 23181A
  • VIN: 1C6SRFTT9KN748797

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 78,356 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Rear Window Defroster Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist Power Adjustable Pedals 115V Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet Rear Media Hub w/2 ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

2022 GMC Sierra 1500...
 18,519 KM
$82,928 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 2500...
 174,591 KM
$58,990 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Camar...
 43,416 KM
$32,990 + tax & lic

Email Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

Call Dealer

1-800-667-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-667-0511

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory