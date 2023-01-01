$46,990+ tax & licensing
$46,990
+ taxes & licensing
Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
1-800-667-0511
2020 Cadillac XT5
Premium Luxury AWD
505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0
40,060KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9490861
- Stock #: 23060A
- VIN: 1GYKNDRS4LZ170510
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 40,060 KM
ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm), A/C, Power Mirror(s), Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Aluminum Wheels, Floor Mats, Rear Bench Sea...
