Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Cadillac XT5

40,060 KM

Details Features

$46,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$46,990

+ taxes & licensing

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

1-800-667-0511

Contact Seller
2020 Cadillac XT5

2020 Cadillac XT5

Premium Luxury AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Cadillac XT5

Premium Luxury AWD

Location

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

1-800-667-0511

Contact Seller

$46,990

+ taxes & licensing

40,060KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9490861
  • Stock #: 23060A
  • VIN: 1GYKNDRS4LZ170510

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 40,060 KM

Vehicle Features

ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm), A/C, Power Mirror(s), Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Aluminum Wheels, Floor Mats, Rear Bench Sea...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

2021 GMC Sierra 1500...
 58,900 KM
$60,990 + tax & lic
2020 Cadillac XT5 Pr...
 40,060 KM
$46,990 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Trax LT
 52,061 KM
$28,990 + tax & lic

Email Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

Shellbrook Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

505 Service Rd., Shellbrook, SK S0J 2E0

Call Dealer

1-800-667-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-667-0511

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory